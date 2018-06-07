WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Doesn't Think Donald Trump 'Is About Equality at All'

Mitchell Zachs/Associated Press

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie questioned whether President Donald Trump is in favor of gender equality on Thursday in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Leslie was asked if she would consider meeting with Trump to discuss what can be done to even out pay for male and female athletes:

Leslie shot down the idea that meeting with Trump would accomplish anything, saying, "I don't think 45 is the person I want to meet for equality. ... He's talking about grabbing women and those types of things. I don't think he's about equality at all."

Leslie also commented on the fact that the reigning WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx were not invited to the White House.

"I don't take personal offense [to it]. I don't think that they wanted to go anyway. As we're seeing, a lot of these sports teams don't want to go, but that's fine because we are celebrating the WNBA and the Lynx."

The 45-year-old Leslie is arguably the most successful and recognizable women's basketball player of all time.

During her 12-year WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks, she was an eight-time All-Star, three-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA Finals MVP.

She also won four Olympic gold medals as part of the United States women's basketball team.

Leslie added Thursday that she feels "we have to" take responsibility for improving gender equality rather than counting on Trump.