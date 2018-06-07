Kevin Durant Restrained After Hecklers Shout 'UT's Butt' and 'Where LeBron At?'

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

A heckler outside the Golden State Warriors' team hotel got under Kevin Durant's skin Wednesday night.

Following the Warriors' 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to take a 3-0 series lead, Durant was the subject of some verbal barbs.

As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, a heckler yelled, "UT's butt" and asked, "Where LeBron at?" while KD was walking into the hotel:

A heckler also told Durant that he sucked, which prompted Durant to stop in his tracks and stare the person down before being lightly held back and ushered into the hotel.

The "UT's butt" comment was in reference to Durant's alma mater, the University of Texas.

In Durant's one season at Texas, he was named the National College Player of the Year, and the Longhorns reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

On Wednesday, Durant was the standout star, scoring a game-high 43 points. None of his teammates scored more than 11. KD also made a clutch three-pointer with 49.8 seconds remaining to put Golden State ahead by six.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is in the running to win the award once again, and he will have a chance to help the Warriors sweep the Cavs in Game 4 on Friday.

