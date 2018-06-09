USA vs. France: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France can have genuine ambitions of going all the way at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer and they play their final warm-up match against the Unites States on Saturday in Lyon.

Les Bleus are on a creditable three-match winning streak following victories against Russia, the Republic of Ireland and Italy, and they will be eager to go into the World Cup on the back of another decent performance.

The U.S. will provide a stern test. Indeed, the Stars and Stripes are a World Cup-quality side but endured catastrophe in the qualifying rounds and so will have to content themselves with merely watching the action from Russia.

Here are the full details for the friendly clash:

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN Player

France are ranked by FIFA as the seventh best side in the world but most bookmakers have them down as third or fourth favourites to win the World Cup, behind Brazil, Germany and, in many cases, Spain.

That is no surprise given they boast one of the most complete squads on the planet, with quality and depth available in almost every position on the pitch:

The U.S. cannot boast anything like the kind of quality of their Saturday opponents and they go into the Lyon clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Interim Yanks manager Dave Sarachan has been fielding youthful sides in recent matches.

The U.S. XI that started against the Irish had just three players in it born before the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

If he decides to go with youth again on Saturday it will be a huge, but potentially very valuable, learning curve for the side.

Anything other than a comfortable France win would be a big shock at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The hosts have quality throughout the side, from Hugo Lloris to Samuel Umtiti to N'Golo Kante to Antoine Griezmann, and coach Didier Deschamps could well put his strongest side out as a dry run for their opening group game.

France kick off their Group C campaign against Australia on Saturday, June 16 and the fixture against the United States will surely only be used for minor tweaking rather than liberal experimentation.