Liverpool Reportedly Unwilling to Meet Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak Valuation

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly unlikely to be making a move to Liverpool this summer, as the Reds are said to be unwilling to meet an asking price of more than £80 million.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, that amount is what would be needed to prise the Slovenia international away from the Spanish capital. That price would be around double the current world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

"His contract at the Wanda Metropolitano runs for three more years, but Liverpool made an inquiry to the Spanish club over whether he would be available this summer," said Maddock. "However, Atleti's response was a price in excess of £80 million, believed to be the release clause in his contract."

In addition, it's suggested any possible deal to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson will be difficult to complete. That's because the Serie A side are reluctant to sell for anything other than a massive fee after they lost Mohamed Salah for around £34 million last summer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy is being considered as another option, according to Maddock.

Liverpool are said to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with Loris Karius' mistakes in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League final loss to Real Madrid proving costly and Simon Mignolet behind him in the pecking order.

Oblak would be a dream signing for a lot of supporters, as the Atletico man has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Per Sky Sports Statto, the La Liga side's defensive record has been remarkable:

Although much of that is down to the tactical acumen of Diego Simeone and the cohesion throughout the Madrid side, Oblak has proved himself as an excellent last line of defence.

After arriving at Atletico as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois in 2014, the 25-year-old has been outstanding. He immediately took to life in Spain and was instantly at ease at the base of the team, offering a commanding presence.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

While he would cost a lot to sign, given his age and talent, there are plenty who would argue Oblak would be worth that type of outlay. Andy Heaton of The Anfield Wrap wants Liverpool to spend big on a stopper:

However, Sam McGuire of Football Whispers believes the club's interest in the player may be geared towards sorting a better deal elsewhere:

Even without considering the errors made by Karius in the Champions League showdown with Madrid, there were plenty of Liverpool supporters who doubted whether he was good enough to be the No. 1 at Anfield.

Oblak would be an instant upgrade, and if a team was to meet the release clause in his contract, he would potentially be at that club for many years to come. In a transfer market that's become inflated in recent years, £80 million for such assurance and longevity would arguably represent value.