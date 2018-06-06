Denver Nuggets Reveal New Team Logo, Uniforms with Twitter Video

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 1: Logo of the Denver Nuggets is seen during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 1, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are ready to usher in a new era with a new look.

On Wednesday night, Denver took to Twitter to unveil its latest logos:

And of course, no new logo would be complete without a fresh set of threads:

Now, the Nuggets are ready to try to move on from recent struggles and end a playoff drought that is now at five years and counting.

