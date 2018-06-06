Denver Nuggets Reveal New Team Logo, Uniforms with Twitter Video

Denver Nuggets Reveal New Team Logo, Uniforms with Twitter VideoJune 7, 2018
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
The Denver Nuggets are ready to usher in a new era with a new look.
On Wednesday night, Denver took to Twitter to unveil its latest logos:
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
BEHOLD! OUR NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN NEW LOGOS ARE HERE! #EVOLVE2018 https://t.co/xwJzl0FfOe
And of course, no new logo would be complete without a fresh set of threads:
Now, the Nuggets are ready to try to move on from recent struggles and end a playoff drought that is now at five years and counting.
Post-Game 3 Sound