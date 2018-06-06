Danny Rose Opens Up About Struggle with Depression Before 2018 FIFA World Cup

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

England's Danny Rose controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and England at the Amsterdam ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Danny Rose has said being part of England's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer is a help in his ongoing battle with depression.

The Tottenham Hotspur left-back told Miguel Delaney of The Independent:

"It's no secret that I've been through a testing time at Tottenham this season, which led to me seeing a psychologist, and I was diagnosed with depression, which nobody knows about, and I had to get away from Tottenham."

