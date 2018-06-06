Earnie Stewart Named USMNT's First General Manager

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Earnie Stewart has been named the first general manager of the U.S. men's national team after being approved by a committee featuring former international players and current directors, per U.S. Soccer.

Stewart was capped 101 times for his country and was chosen by a group featuring former Fulham defender Carlos Bocanegra.

