Earnie Stewart Named USMNT's First General Manager

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

LYON - JUNE 21: Portrait of Earnie Stewart of the USA taken before the FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match between USA and Brazil held on June 21, 2003 at the Stade Gerland, in Lyon, France. Brazil won the match 1-0. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Earnie Stewart has been named the first general manager of the U.S. men's national team after being approved by a committee featuring former international players and current directors, per U.S. Soccer.

Stewart was capped 101 times for his country and was chosen by a group featuring former Fulham defender Carlos Bocanegra.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

