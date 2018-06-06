Mike Hopkins Buys Washington Fans Starbucks Gift Cards with COY Bonus Money

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

University of Washington head men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins is thanking Huskies fans with the gift of coffee.

According to the Washington Athletics website, Hopkins earned a $15,000 bonus for winning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2017-18, and he is going to use that money to purchase Starbucks gift cards that will be distributed to fans Thursday.

Hopkins said the following about his decision to spread the wealth:

"It was a great honor to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but the reality is this is a tribute to our entire team, our program and the University community. I wouldn't have won this award without such incredible support, so I wanted to give back to some of the many important people who have made this a memorable first season possible, and have welcomed me and my family into this incredible Seattle community."

Hopkins purchased the gift cards in $12 increments, and he will pass them out at the Starbucks in Seattle's U-Village on Thursday.

Washington basketball season ticket holders and Dawg Pack members will receive an additional gift card if they present their ticket card or ID.

Hopkins served as an assistant at Syracuse from 1995 to 2017 before taking the head coaching job at Washington.

The Huskies struggled to a 9-22 record in 2016-17, but Hopkins led a quick turnaround. Washington improved to 21-13 last season and made it to the second round of the NIT, where it lost to top-seeded Saint Mary's.