David Irving Blasts Media for Speculating About Reason for Cowboys OTA Absence

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving unloaded on the media for speculating about his absence from organized team activities this week. 

In a post on Instagram, Irving wrote that he wished the "media would tell the truth about why" he's really not at OTAs:

It's unclear exactly why Irving isn't at OTAs, though the 24-year-old has had an eventful offseason. 

Irving's ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in April, but police in Frisco closed the case in May after she recanted her statement. 

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli told reporters on May 28 that Irving was "not in shape" because "he's been in and out [of the offseason conditioning program]."

The Cowboys signed Irving off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2015. He was suspended four games last year for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs but still set a career high with seven sacks in eight games. 

