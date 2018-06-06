Hue Jackson Says Browns Players Must Earn the Stripes on Their Helmets

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is taking a page from the college ranks to turn things around in 2018.

Per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon, Jackson said he is making his players earn the brown and white stripes that normally run down the middle of the team's helmets:

"There is a certain way that the Cleveland Browns have to play, and we are going to earn our stripes. The guys that put them on their helmets and get the chance to wear them, it is going to be because they demonstrate the characteristics that we are looking for in Cleveland Browns players.

"That is the way that they are going to play. That is how we are going to conduct ourselves and go out and win football games."

At this point, Jackson and the Browns should try anything they can to get the franchise back on track. They became the second team in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season last year, and Jackson is 1-31 in two seasons as Cleveland's head coach.

Dating back to the 2015 season, the Browns have the worst three-year stretch in NFL history with a 4-44 mark.