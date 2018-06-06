John Beilein to Stay at Michigan After Rumored Interest in Pistons HC Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during practice before the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After reportedly being a candidate for the Detroit Pistons' vacant head coaching job, John Beilein will return to the University of Michigan next season. 

Beilein announced his decision to remain with the Wolverines on Twitter:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein was one of three coaching candidates that Pistons ownership was scheduled to meet with for a second time this week. Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka are the others. 

The Pistons have been searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy in early May. They have missed the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons and haven't won a postseason series since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2008. 

Beilein has been at Michigan since April 2007, when he took over for Tommy Amaker. The 65-year-old has a 248-143 record in 11 seasons with the Wolverines.

He's led Michigan to eight NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018. 

