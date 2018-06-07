10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2018 College Football Season

0 of 10

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Even though graduations and NFL draft departures alter rosters, rematches of the previous season's most impactful games are exciting to consider.

Whether it was Ohio State's dramatic comeback win over Penn State or Auburn knocking off Alabama, dramatic clashes provided the biggest storylines in 2017 and will draw plenty of attention in 2018.

Perhaps the sequels won't meet the standard set by the originals. But in the quiet summer months, early perceptions of the rematches suggest more season-shaping tilts are in store.

While subjective, the order is based on 2018 outlook rather than where the 2017 game would rank in a "best of" list.