10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2018 College Football Season

10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2018 College Football SeasonJune 7, 2018
Even though graduations and NFL draft departures alter rosters, rematches of the previous season's most impactful games are exciting to consider.
Whether it was Ohio State's dramatic comeback win over Penn State or Auburn knocking off Alabama, dramatic clashes provided the biggest storylines in 2017 and will draw plenty of attention in 2018.
Perhaps the sequels won't meet the standard set by the originals. But in the quiet summer months, early perceptions of the rematches suggest more season-shaping tilts are in store.
While subjective, the order is based on 2018 outlook rather than where the 2017 game would rank in a "best of" list.
10. Central Florida at South Florida (Nov. 23)
What happened in 2017: The lead changed hands four times prior to South Florida scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to even the score at 42 with 1:41 remaining. But on the ensuing kickoff, UCF's Mike Hughes scampered 95 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The teams accounted for a combined total of 1,186 offensive yards.
What's changed: Scott Frost left UCF to coach at his alma mater, Nebraska, and Josh Heupel will attempt to fill his shoes. UCF must replace Hughes and Shaquem Griffin on defense, too. Meanwhile, USF lost star quarterback Quinton Flowers, who threw for 503 yards and ran for 102 more in the 2017 showdown.
Early outlook: Anyone want to play defense? That's the big question—and one that might be tougher for USF to answer. McKenzie Milton returns behind center for UCF, and this Black Friday matchup could be ugly if the Bulls struggle to contain him. It's within reason that the War on I-4 will decide the AAC's East Division again.
9. Florida at Tennessee (Sep. 22)
What happened in 2017: After a miserable three-quarter slog, the closing frame featured 37 of the game's 46 points and a jaw-dropping ending. A 27-yard field goal by Aaron Medley pulled Tennessee to a 20-20 tie in the final minute, but Feleipe Franks connected with Tyrie Cleveland for a 63-yard touchdown as time expired.
What's changed: Neither head coach remains on the sideline. Dan Mullen has replaced Jim McElwain at Florida, and Jeremy Pruitt succeeded Butch Jones at Tennessee. Those changes alone suggest a more interesting game in 2018—at least in the first 45 minutes. Franks may start, but Tennessee will definitely have a new quarterback. Quinten Dormady has since transferred out of Knoxville.
Early outlook: Taking advantage of scoring opportunities will be crucial. Last year, the Vols had five drives that reached the Florida 35-yard line end in zero points. Plus, Gators running back Malik Davis lost a fumble mere moments before he crossed the goal line. Tennessee desperately needs to play a mistake-free game and protect home field, since its next three matchups will be Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.
8. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (Nov. 10)
What happened in 2017: Offense, offense and a whole lot of scoring. Oklahoma piled up 785 yards behind Baker Mayfield's 598-yard display through the air, and Oklahoma State countered with 661. However, a pair of third-quarter turnovers doomed OSU, providing Oklahoma with a chance to build a 10-point edge it would retain to a 62-52 win.
What's changed: Mayfield went No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft, and Mason Rudolph heard his name called in the third round. And although the Pokes have promising youth at the position, they lost key wideouts James Washington (1,423 yards) and Marcell Ateman (1,049). Both offensive attacks will have a revamped look.
Early outlook: The Nov. 10 clash will shape the closing weeks of the Big 12 race. Oklahoma is the summer favorite, but OSU is among the six other teams with a realistic chance to reach the conference championship game. While Kyler Murray is expected to lead OU, the Cowboys have a bit more uncertainty with Taylor Cornelius and Dru Brown. Settling that position will be paramount to Oklahoma State staying competitive—or being a major spoiler—in the Big 12 this year.
7. LSU at Auburn (Sep. 15)
What happened in 2017: During a year in which Auburn upended both Georgia and Alabama when they held the nation's No. 1 ranking, Gus Malzahn's squad lost to an LSU team that Troy defeated. Football is weird sometimes. LSU scored the last 20 points to pull off a 16-point comeback and win, 27-23. Auburn signal-caller Jarrett Stidham finished a mere 9-of-26 for 165 yards.
What's changed: The poor relationship between LSU coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Matt Canada led to Canada's exit and the promotion of Steve Ensminger. LSU also brought in Joe Burrow, a graduate transfer from Ohio State who could immediately win the quarterback job. Auburn's running game must be retooled, but Stidham is back behind center.
Early outlook: Red-zone success often defines this matchup. In each of the last four matchups, the offense with a higher red-zone scoring rate—with the 2014 deadlock broken by volume of drives—has emerged victorious. Both programs will have already played a marquee opponent at a neutral site, so beginning SEC play with a triumph—and potentially avoiding a second loss—will be at stake.
6. USC at Texas (Sep. 15)
What happened in 2017: Texas had an uninspiring year in Tom Herman's debut, but a 27-24 double-overtime loss at USC provided a bit of early-season theatrics. True freshman Sam Ehlinger tossed a go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before a Chase McGrath field goal allowed USC to force overtime. Following a costly fumble by Ehlinger, McGrath drilled a 43-yard, game-winning kick.
What's changed: USC no longer has Sam Darnold under center, Ronald Jones II in the backfield or Deontay Burnett catching passes. That is, by far, the biggest difference heading into 2018. The series also heads to Austin, shifting the Trojans from a friendly stadium to an unwelcoming environment.
Early outlook: Both teams are holding a quarterback competition, though experience would favor Texas no matter if Ehlinger or Shane Buechele starts. Neither program is widely expected to contend for the 2018 College Football Playoff, but when a pair of blue-blood schools meet, there won't be a shortage of attention devoted to the showdown.
5. Florida State at Miami (Oct. 6)
What happened in 2017: Trailing 20-17 with 11 seconds and one timeout remaining, Mark Richt could've taken the safe route and played for overtime. Instead, Malik Rosier perfectly lofted a 23-yard touchdown to Darrell Langham for a 24-20 lead. The 'Canes snapped a seven-year skid against their in-state rivals.
What's changed: Willie Taggart is now leading the Seminoles after Jimbo Fisher headed to Texas A&M. Both sides lost several key contributors from the 2017 clash, including Braxton Berrios and Malek Young (Miami) and Auden Tate and Josh Sweat (FSU). Plus, 'Noles quarterback Deondre Francois—who missed the 2017 outing because of a knee injury—is expected to be healthy for the 2018 season.
Early outlook: Francois is looking to take the position from James Blackman, and Rosier is trying to hold off N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams. The level of uncertainty behind center complicates any previews of this matchup. No matter the decisions there, Miami should have a terrific defense and the benefit of playing at home. But if FSU's young yet potential-filled unit performs well, Oct. 6 should feature another nail-biting finish.
4. Michigan at Ohio State (Nov. 24)
What happened in 2017: In the most unexpected fashion, Dwayne Haskins announced himself as Michigan's nightmare. J.T. Barrett exited the game with an injury, and with Ohio State trailing 20-14 and facing a 3rd-and-13, Haskins completed a 27-yard pass that led to J.K. Dobbins' go-ahead touchdown. Including that score, the Buckeyes tallied the last 17 points for a 31-20 victory.
What's changed: Barrett graduated and Joe Burrow transferred, leaving Haskins as the obvious successor. Oh, and Michigan might actually have a quarterback now! Shea Patterson left Ole Miss and gained immediate eligibility. Although the Buckeyes must replace five NFL draft picks on defense, they've successfully made similar transitions in recent years and should again.
Early outlook: When the pressure is on, will Jim Harbaugh's team fold? That happened in both 2016 and 2017. During five fourth-quarter drives between the two games with the score within one possession, Michigan punted four times and had a turnover on downs. Elite defense can keep the Wolverines close, but Patterson will be responsible for providing a winning edge that Ohio State has consistently showed.
3. Ohio State at Penn State (Sep. 29)
What happened in 2017: Penn State rocketed to a 21-3 lead, but Ohio State hung around and set up a dominant fourth quarter. The defense surrendered only 54 yards and three points on four PSU possessions, and J.T. Barrett tossed four touchdowns to give the Buckeyes a stunning 39-38 victory.
What's changed: Barrett isn't the highest-profile departure from the 2017 contest, since the Nittany Lions lost running back Saquon Barkley to the NFL. The Nittany Lions also replaced offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead—who succeeded Dan Mullen at Mississippi State—by promoting assistant coach Ricky Rahne.
Early outlook: Not only is the rematch intriguing thanks to 2017's finish, but the timing of the showdown is critical. Ohio State will have played TCU, but Penn State's four previous opponents are average at best. This Sep. 29 tilt should reveal whether the Nittany Lions are a true national threat—and determine if Ohio State has any margin for error entering the final two months.
2. Auburn at Georgia (Nov. 10)
What happened in 2017: Auburn struck first, holding Georgia to 230 yards during a 40-17 beatdown in early November. However, UGA won when it mattered most. The Bulldogs flipped the script and limited the Tigers to 259 yards en route to a 28-7 triumph in the SEC Championship Game. That victory solidified Georgia's place in the College Football Playoff.
What's changed: The rushing attacks will have an overhauled look. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Kerryon Johnson all ran for at least 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2017 but headed to the NFL. Both teams also lost multiple All-SEC defenders, including first-team honorees Roquan Smith (Georgia) and Carlton Davis and Jeff Holland (Auburn).
Early outlook: Last season's trend was simple: Which defense won the day? The Bulldogs hold a slight edge on paper offensively and own home-field advantage, but Auburn is certainly talented enough to overcome Georgia's favorable positions. Controlling the line of scrimmage and winning the rushing battle is imperative.
1. Auburn at Alabama (Nov. 24)
What happened in 2017: Jarrett Stidham played a near-perfect game to guide Auburn past Alabama, 26-14. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards and added a career-high 51 rushing yards, with his lone blemish being a lost fumble. Additionally, the Tigers held the Crimson Tide to a 4-of-15 mark on third- and fourth-down conversions.
What's changed: Oh, just that "Tua Tagovailoa replaced two-year starter Jalen Hurts at halftime of the national championship, led a 13-point comeback and won in overtime" thing. During the Iron Bowl, Hurts had no answer for Auburn's swarming defense. Tagovailoa, though, would be a much bigger threat than Hurts as a passer. The Tide also had eight defenders picked in the 2018 draft.
Early outlook: The competition between Hurts and Tagovailoa—who missed much of spring practice as a result of a finger injury—is far from finished. But no matter who is under center or whether the SEC West is at stake, the next edition of this rivalry will be a physical battle between two upper-tier programs in 2018.
