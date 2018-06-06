Giants' Will Hernandez Has Already Been in 5 Fights, and Eli Manning Loves It

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

New York Giants Will Hernandez listens to a coach during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said on Tuesday he likes the fact rookie guard Will Hernandez has already been involved in a handful of fights during offseason practices.

Eric Barrow of the New York Daily News provided comments Manning made at a town-hall event about the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft not being afraid to mix it up right away.

"Will Hernandez has already been in five fights," Manning said. "I love it."

  1. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  2. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  3. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  4. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  5. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  6. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  7. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  8. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  9. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  10. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  11. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  12. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  13. Johnny Football Is BACK!

  14. Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game

  15. Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery

  16. Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer

  17. Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh

  18. Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft

  19. Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders

  20. Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract

Right Arrow Icon

The 6'2", 327-pound Hernandez hasn't shied away from his reputation as a hard-nosed player, saying "as soon as that helmet comes on, it's just a completely different mindset."

"If you're a football player, you should be referred to a nasty, on-the-edge player," the UTEP product told reporters last month. "I think that's how everyone should play. I think that's the reason why this sport is so popular, and yeah, I definitely consider myself that and I think that everybody should be exactly that."

Not only will Hernandez, who's expected to compete for the starting job at left guard, be tasked with keeping Manning upright, but the 22-year-old Las Vegas native will also need to clear running lanes for running back Saquon Barkley, the team's first-round pick.

Related

    Shurmur Expects OBJ to Still Be Among Best WRs After Injury

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Shurmur Expects OBJ to Still Be Among Best WRs After Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ, Snacks Among PFF's Top 50 Players for 2018

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    OBJ, Snacks Among PFF's Top 50 Players for 2018

    Dan Benton
    via Giants Wire

    Eli Loves Getting to Throw Downfield More

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Eli Loves Getting to Throw Downfield More

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Every Team's Player with Most to Prove in Minicamp

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Every Team's Player with Most to Prove in Minicamp

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report