Galatasaray Reportedly Want Laurent Koscielny, Discussed Him with Arsene Wenger

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim reportedly discussed transfer target and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny with former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor (h/t Sport Witness), Terim met with Wenger in Turkey last week, and the former used the opportunity to find out more about Koscielny ahead of making a potential loan move for the centre-back.

He may have been keen to learn more about Koscielny's recovery from the surgery he undwerent on his Achilles tendon last month, which would have a significant impact on any move this summer.

Wenger put a six-month timeframe on his return at the time:

Koscielny suffered the injury as Arsenal's UEFA Europa League campaign came to a disappointing end in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners captain has been an excellent servant for the club, making 324 appearances since his arrival in 2010.

Because of the injury, he'll almost certainly be remaining at the Emirates Stadium until the January transfer window at the earliest as he's only expected back in the month prior.

It would not be too surprising if he were to move on next summer, though. He will be 33 this September, and the injury might only serve to accelerate the gradual decline he had been on with age.

Playing in Turkey won't be quite as taxing as the Premier League, but Galatasaray will need to assess him once he's fully recovered to determine if he's still worth pursuing.