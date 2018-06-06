Matthijs de Ligt Talks 'Honour' of Being Linked with Juventus Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has said it is "an honour" to be linked with Juventus amid rumours he is also wanted by the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old said he is not paying a great deal of attention to the speculation but was flattered by the Juve link.

"It's an honour to be linked to such a big club, but for me, it's important to play as usual and do not think about it," he said, per Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey. "Juventus is a club with a great history and above all many titles and has many excellent players."

Per Goal's Romeo Agresti, Juve are far from the only team thought to be interested in him, with United, Spurs and Barca also said to be keen.

When asked if he had a preference from Europe's elite, De Ligt told Agresti: "It's difficult to answer, at the moment I'm an Ajax player. But I can say that I don't have a favourite club."

He added that he could be open to a move elsewhere, though: "Ready for a different experience? Maybe, yes. I don't know. I like to play at high levels. Ajax are a big team, now the season is over, I'm on vacation and I can think about my future."

De Ligt is one of the hottest prospects coming out of Dutch football right now. He garnered widespread attention last year when he played in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United at the age of just 17, and he has enjoyed another strong campaign with Ajax

His club shared some of his highlights on Twitter:

The teenager is an accomplished defender for one so young. He's quick, comfortable in possession and a confident ball-winner in the air or on the ground.

De Ligt even wore the captain's armband on several occasions last season, so he could be a future leader, too.

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar discussed his leadership qualities earlier in the campaign and reserved plenty of praise for his abilities:

The defender is still developing his game, but he's already capable of operating at a level that belies his tender years.

He already appears to have his pick of top clubs, though the most important factor he should consider if he moves on this summer is regular first-team football, as that will allow him to refine his game further.

His prospective suitors can enhance their appeal by making assurances of minutes on the pitch, and it will be an impressive coup for whoever is able to land him should he leave Ajax.