Jasper Cillessen's Future Is in Barcelona's Hands Amid Arsenal, Liverpool Links

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has hinted he would welcome a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool but says his fate will be decided by the Catalan giants.

The Dutchman has been linked with the pair, but he will not push for a transfer out of Barcelona if they want him to remain at the Camp Nou.

He told Fox Sports (h/t Marca): "Arsenal and Liverpool are good clubs, but I have to accept [Barcelona's] decision and continue here. I will wait for the pre-season to find out what the club decides. If they want to keep me, I have to accept it because I signed a five-year contract."

Cillessen is the back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Camp Nou and made only 11 appearances for the Blaugrana last season. Nine came in their victorious Copa del Rey campaign, in which they conceded just twice.

The 29-year-old added: "I think I played well in the matches the coach gave me in the Copa. I have to wait patiently. All I know is that the club do not want to sell me."

Liverpool are in the market for a new No. 1 after Loris Karius' disastrous performance cost them two goals in the UEFA Champions League final, while Arsenal stopper Petr Cech is long past his prime.

Former goalkeeper David Preece isn't convinced Cillessen is the right answer for the former, though:

It is difficult to judge how significant an upgrade Cillessen might be on Karius given he has made just 21 appearances in two years with Barcelona.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden believes he could be worth pursuing, though:

The Dutchman has been a reliable stopper when called upon and also won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax prior to his switch to La Liga, so while he isn't quite in the elite tier of goalkeepers that Liverpool would undoubtedly like to recruit from, he perhaps could be a worthwhile purchase if no top players are available.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes he would be a good buy, but only at the right price:

Much will come down to Barcelona's valuation of him. While he looks a better option than Karius or Cech, it would be difficult to justify splashing out an enormous fee for him.

As for Cillessen, while it seems he is not yet ready to push for an exit from the Camp Nou, if he's restricted to a similar number of games next year he'll likely do so then while he's still relatively young.