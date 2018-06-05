Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott Jokingly Bring Penis Squirt Guns to Nightclub

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott purchased penis-shaped squirt guns and then used them in a Florida nightclub Friday night, per TMZ Sports.

The pictures from the event seem to show that everyone at the club was basking in the phallic fun. The two Dallas Cowboys stars reportedly purchased the penis guns as a "joke" and were respectful with their devices.

Unfortunately, for those who are interested, it does not appear we have any video available of them squirting the guns. Which would have been fun because we are all five-year-olds.

Always remember to keep your penis guns licensed and safely holstered when clubbing.