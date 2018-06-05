Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott Jokingly Bring Penis Squirt Guns to Nightclub

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) loss on during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott purchased penis-shaped squirt guns and then used them in a Florida nightclub Friday night, per TMZ Sports.

The pictures from the event seem to show that everyone at the club was basking in the phallic fun. The two Dallas Cowboys stars reportedly purchased the penis guns as a "joke" and were respectful with their devices.

Unfortunately, for those who are interested, it does not appear we have any video available of them squirting the guns. Which would have been fun because we are all five-year-olds.

Always remember to keep your penis guns licensed and safely holstered when clubbing.

Related

    Colts's Chris McCain Charged with Battery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts's Chris McCain Charged with Battery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    UDFAs on Track to Earn Roster Spots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    UDFAs on Track to Earn Roster Spots

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wentz Expects to Be Ready for Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz Expects to Be Ready for Week 1

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans Expect Watt, Watson to Be Ready for Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans Expect Watt, Watson to Be Ready for Camp

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report