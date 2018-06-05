Gilbert Arenas Issued Restraining Order; Allegedly Threatened Ex with Naked Pics

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas attends the Washington Wizards game against the Los Angeles Clippers at STAPLES Center on April 03, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is reportedly the subject of a restraining order after allegedly harassing a woman with whom he's been engaged in an on-and-off relationship over the past two years.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports provided details from court documents the woman filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court after Arenas allegedly threatened her and her 10-year-old son.

"Gilbert told me he was watching me at [my] son's school and that he had just saw him go into class," she wrote in the request. "He said he was waiting to get my son's cell phone number from his son so that he could send my child naked photos of me and video of Gilbert and I having sex and video of me naked."

The woman said Arenas becomes "very vindictive" when she tries to break off the relationship, per TMZ Sports. Her request for no contact and a 100-yard order of protection for herself and her son was temporarily granted pending a hearing in the case later in June.

Arenas was a second-round pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 draft. He also played for the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA career that spanned 11 years.

The 36-year-old Florida native last played for the Shanghai Sharks in China during the 2012-13 season.

In 2010, Arenas was charged with felony gun possession before reaching a plea deal in the case. He was also arrested in 2013 for possession of illegal fireworks.

