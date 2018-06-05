Ten Years Ago Today, Paul Pierce Entered Celtics Lore with the Wheelchair Game

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry already had a storied history before the 2008 NBA Finals. How did Paul Pierce make his mark in NBA history in Game 1? Watch above to relive Pierce's incredible moment in the "Wheelchair Game."

     

