Report: J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson to Be Ready for Training Camp After Injuries

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are expected to open training camp next month with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt on the field.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson and Watt have progressed well enough from their injuries that the Texans don't expect either player to be placed on the physically unable to perform list when camp begins July 23.

Watt has been limited to eight games over the past two seasons, including five in 2017. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg during a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that ended his year early.

Four days after throwing for 402 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, Watson tore his ACL during practice. He was tied for the NFL lead with 19 touchdown passes at the time of his injury.

The Texans finished 4-12 last season, their worst record since 2013. They won the AFC South in 2015 and 2016.