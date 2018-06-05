LeBron James: Warriors, Cavs Winner Won't Want Donald Trump White House Invite

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James said Tuesday that neither the Cavs nor the Golden State Warriors, their 2018 NBA Finals opponent, are interested in visiting United States President Donald Trump at the White House if either win the title.

Chris Haynes of ESPN provided comments from James after the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles had their invitation to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. revoked Monday.

"I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite," the four-time NBA MVP said.

Warriors standout Stephen Curry backed up that assessment of the situation.

"I agree with Bron," he told reporters Tuesday. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'd stay consistent with that."

Here's a look at some more responses from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green:

Sports Illustrated passed along additional remarks from James about the Minnesota Lynx, who never received an invite after winning the WNBA championship in October:

The White House announced Tuesday the decision to alter the event came after the Eagles could only commit to a "tiny handful of representatives" showing up while trying to reschedule.

In September, Trump withdrew an invitation to the Warriors to celebrate their 2017 title at the White House after Curry wouldn't confirm a commitment.

That led to a Twitter post from James that went viral:

The 33-year-old Ohio native has remained a vocal critic of Trump, including pointed comments in an Uninterrupted video earlier this year (via Tom Schad of USA Today).

"The number-one job in America, the appointed person, is someone who doesn't understand the people," James said of Trump. "And really don't give a (expletive) about the people."

Golden State leads the Finals 2-0 after winning both games at home to start the series. The battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday night.