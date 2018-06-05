Giants GM Dave Gettleman Announces He Has Lymphoma, Will Undergo Treatment

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced on Tuesday he will begin treatment for lymphoma:

“Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future. The doctor's outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.

“I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with Pat (Shurmur), Kevin (Abrams) and the rest of our staff."

Gettleman, 67, was named the Giants general manager in December. He previously served as the Carolina Panthers GM from 2013 to 2016 after more than a decade in the Giants front office.

The Giants have not said who will handle the day-to-day football operations when Gettleman is undergoing treatment. His statement said he plans to continue working, but it's almost certain he will have to delegate more. Abrams is the team's longtime assistant GM.

Gettleman oversaw an offseason that saw the Giants hire Shurmur as their head coach and take running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.