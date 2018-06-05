Diana Taurasi Becomes 1st WNBA Player to Eclipse 8,000 Career Points

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

During Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 8,000 career points.

Bleacher Report tweeted the following graphic to honor the accomplishment:

Taurasi reached the 8,000-point mark with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday morning's contest:

Taurasi surpassed Tina Thompson as the WNBA's all-time leading scorer last season.

The 35-year-old veteran has arguably been the WNBA's premier player since Phoenix selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft out of UConn.

Over the course of her storied WNBA career, Taurasi is an eight-time All-Star, five-time scoring champion, three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and the 2009 WNBA regular-season MVP.

Entering Tuesday, Taurasi boasts career averages of 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. In seven contests this season, Taurasi is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

The Mercury entered Tuesday in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 4-3.