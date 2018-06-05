Sergio Ramos Says He Spoke to Salah After Injury, Denies Malicious Intent

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 5, 2018

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah challenge for the ball during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Tuesday he did not intend to injure Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star was forced off with a shoulder problem in the UEFA Champions League final. 

Ramos tangled with Salah early in the game, resulting in the Liverpool star being substituted with injury. He also clashed with goalkeeper Loris Karius, who is said to have suffered a concussion, per BBC Sport.

"I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified," he said, according to AS. "I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash. I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him."

  

 

