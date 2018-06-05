Sevilla Sporting Director Talks Steven N'Zonzi Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros has said Steven N'Zonzi may leave the club this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Speaking to Radio Seville (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Caparros was asked specifically about the France international's future and the prospect of former Sevilla manager Unai Emery, who is now at Arsenal, seeking to bring his former player to the Emirates Stadium.

"Well, as a successful man, Emery knows what line the club keeps," said Caparros. "If he wants N'Zonzi, he will have to call and put the bid in. And the bid is the clause, if you put that bid, then there is no more negotiations [over the fee]."

In addition, it's also claimed by Caparros that N'Zonzi may yet agree a contract extension at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan if new manager Pablo Machin decides he wants to keep the former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers man around. "Everything is possible," finished Capaross.

Per Ullal, the release clause in the midfielder's contract stands at €40 million (£35 million). Ullal also relays a report from AS that N'Zonzi has admirers in the form of the Gunners and the Blues.

It's added that N'Zonzi was linked with a move away from Sevilla in January, although no transfer materialised, and he remained at Sevilla for the remainder of 2017-18.

During his time in Spain the 29-year-old has developed into one of the standout midfielders in La Liga. As noted by Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, it appears as though the new Arsenal boss wants to bring some physical presence to the heart of his side:

N'Zonzi is someone who can provide that having experienced English football previously.

For Arsenal he has the potential to tick a lot of boxes. Primarily, N'Zonzi would bring a physicality to this area of the pitch that the Gunners have not had for years.

Moving to Spain's top flight has allowed him to develop the technical aspects of his game, meaning the Sevilla star is given more license to carry the ball, while his distribution at the base of midfield has also improved.

These numbers from TifoFootball point to a player with the ability to boss matches at the highest level:

Given his age, a fee of £35 million for the midfielder may be deemed a little excessive by some associated with Arsenal. However, N'Zonzi still appears to have a few years left at the highest level and is someone who won't take time to adapt to English football.

Arsenal's midfield has needed an authoritative presence in there for a while, though, with Arsene Wenger previously reluctant to beef up this area. N'Zonzi may represent a move away from a transfer strategy fans are used to, although there's no doubt he'd be an instant upgrade on current options.