Liverpool's Emre Can Reportedly Agrees Deal to Join Juventus on 4-Year Contract

Emre Can is reportedly on the verge of completing a long-expected move to Juventus after agreeing a four-year deal with the Italian champions.

According to Goal's Romeo Agresti, pending a medical that will take place next week, the German midfielder will join Juve on a £4 million-per-season contract when his Liverpool deal expires on June 30.

Liverpool have already made ample preparations for Can's departure with central midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita moving to Anfield this summer, from Monaco and RB Leipzig, respectively.

The 24-year-old Can would likely have only been a back-up at Liverpool next season had he decided to pen new terms with the Reds as Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all impressed in the middle of the park last year.

It will surely irk Liverpool, though, that they look set to lose Can for free.

They signed him from Bayer Leverkusen for around £10 million back in 2014, and he has improved a lot under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The fact a club the size of Juve have moved for him is indicative of his quality, and Liverpool could well have got a decent fee for him this summer had he still been under contract.

In Turin, Can's versatility should make him a major asset. He is capable of playing in a number of positions through the spine of a side, even at centre-back if needs be.

His primary role, though, will be as competition for Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi, who are both now 31, in central midfield.

Given Can's relative youth Juve appear to have made an astute signing as they look to the future.

Can has already proved he has a number of strings to his bow, boasting fine defensive capabilities, an enviable passing range and the ability to hold onto the ball well.

And he is only likely to get better so could become a vital player for Juventus.