Manchester City Expect Napoli to Drive Hard Bargain in Jorginho Negotiations

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester City are in talks to sign Jorginho from Napoli, but the Serie A club are not going to let the midfielder go without a fight, according to Sky Blues board member Alberto Galassi.

Galassi told Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia) it could be a transfer saga that runs the whole of the summer as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a hard negotiator:

"[Jorginho] is one of the players we like, we never disguised that. However, De Laurentiis knows the value of his players and is very good at negotiations. We are a fair club, we do not go against the wishes of other clubs or try to approach players without first agreeing terms with their club.

"One thing is for sure, if there is a deal, it'll be at suitable terms for both clubs. I personally believe if this is done, it'll be a few hours before the transfer deadline, which in a World Cup year is always going to be unusual."

The report added Napoli have already rejected one offer from City for Italy international Jorginho—worth €45 million (£40 million) and €5 million (£4 million) more in add-ons—as they are demanding a fee of €60 million (£53 million).

City need to bolster their midfield this summer following the departure of Yaya Toure, especially as Fernandinho is now 33 and cannot have much longer left at his peak.

The 26-year-old Jorginho would potentially be the ideal purchase given he boasts both attacking and defensive attributes, an immaculate passing range and has proved at Napoli he can perform consistently to a high level.

De Laurentiis will be well aware that City want to add further strength to their midfield and how big a loss Jorginho will be at Napoli.

As such he will want to get as big a fee as possible for the Brazilian-born central midfielder, and it is difficult to argue Jorginho is not worth €60 million in the current market.

Not least given City are one of the richest clubs in the world and have spent £478 million on transfers since Pep Guardiola took over as manager two summers ago.