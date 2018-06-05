Red Sox 1st-Round Pick Triston Casas Throws Shade at Pablo Sandoval's Weight

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox announced they selected infielder Triston Casas of American Heritage School in Florida with the 26th pick of Monday's MLB draft, and the prospect is already turning heads with his quotes.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted Casas pitched in addition to playing third base in high school and was asked what he will need to do to make it at the hot corner.

"Obviously watch my weight," Casas said. "There was another third baseman in Boston called Sandoval who had some problems. Just stay agile, continue to take a lot of ground balls and keep doing my thing."

While he was a three-time World Series champion, World Series MVP and two-time All-Star when he was on the San Francisco Giants, Sandoval struggled during his time with Boston.

He played 161 total games for the Red Sox in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and slashed .237/.286/.360 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI.

The team designated him for assignment in 2017, and Scott Gleeson of USA Today noted at the time that "the roughly $48.65 million owed Sandoval is believed to be the second-largest severance check cut in major league history" behind the $68 million owed to Josh Hamilton by the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox are hoping for Casas to turn out more like the Giants version of Sandoval than the one who played for Boston.