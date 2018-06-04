Former Kentucky Athletic Director C.M. Newton Dies at Age 88

Former Kentucky Athletic Director C.M. Newton Dies at Age 88June 5, 2018
Former Kentucky Wildcats athletic director C.M. Newton died Monday, the school announced.
Newton was a member of the Kentucky basketball team in college and played on the national championship-winning squad of 1951. He also served as the Alabama Crimson Tide's head coach for 12 seasons before moving on to the Vanderbilt Commodores for eight years.
Many eulogized Newton on social media:
John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari
An hour or so ago, C.M. Newton passed away. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. During one of the most trying times of our athletic department, he came to the rescue and put us on the path we are today. May you rest in peace, my friend. https://t.co/InGk58yQzB
Pat Forde @YahooForde
When CM Newton became athletic director at Kentucky he said he wanted his program to "exude recognizable class." Then he set about showing everyone what class looked and acted like, every day. A great gentleman and leader. RIP CM.
Rece Davis @ESPN_ReceDavis
Saddened to hear of CM Newton’s passing. He was a great gentleman that I really enjoyed getting to know and becoming friends. Great memories of watching his teams at Alabama when I was a kid in the 70’s. Great ambassador for basketball in the state. RIP Coach Newton.
Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @rex_rexchapman
It’s heartbreaking to learn of Coach Newton’s passing. Such a fine man. Martin and the great big Newton family ... so many folks in Big Blue Nation are thinking of you this evening. Thanks for so much, Coach. #CMNewton #BBN @KentuckyMBB https://t.co/JxIeGYsNv9
Paul Finebaum @finebaum
So very sad to hear of the passing of C.M. Newton. One of the most influential and iconic figures in the history of the SEC. And one of the nicest and kindest individuals. What an incalculable loss.
Dick Vitale @DickieV
CM Newton who had a love for BBN was a man who cared so much about college basketball . I loved talking hoops with him / Pls May CM RIP / Thnx buddy for your friendship .https://t.co/hBfUVpNScx
The 88-year-old is most famously remembered as Kentucky's AD, a role he began in 1989.
Kentucky's return to prominence as a college basketball powerhouse is attributable in large part to Newton, as he hired Rick Pitino in 1989. During Pitino's eight seasons, the Wildcats reached the Final Four on three occasions and were national champions in 1996. Newton also hired Pitino's successor, Tubby Smith, who guided UK to another title in 1998.
Newton also helped reinvigorate the football program, with Kentucky earning bowl bids in 1993, 1998 and 1999. The football stadium bears his name, as the university christened the field itself C.M. Newton Grounds.
Newton's impact wasn't limited to the University of Kentucky.
He was chairman of the NCAA's rules committee in college basketball from 1979 to 1985 and served as president of USA Basketball between 1992 and 1996. During that time, professional players started competing in the Summer Olympics, and the original 1992 Dream Team was born.
Carter Says He Will 'Show a Lot More' at NBA Level