LiAngelo Ball 'For Sure' Will Be Selected in 2018 NBA Draft, Says Collin Sexton

LiAngelo Ball received a strong endorsement from fellow NBA prospect Collin Sexton ahead of the 2018 NBA draft on June 21.

Sexton told TMZ Sports he believes Ball will hear his name called on draft night.

"He's a good player," Sexton said Monday. "He can shoot it. He can shoot it real good. He'll wind up at a team for sure."

Despite Sexton's confidence, Ball may be disappointed in a little over two weeks' time.

Ball worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers last week and has another workout with the Golden State Warriors scheduled for June 10.

However, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't include Ball in his most recent mock draft, and neither ESPN's Jonathan Givony nor Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo listed him among the top 100 players in the 2018 draft class.

Ball made one appearance for the UCLA Bruins in a preseason game against Cal State LA and played 16 minutes. He left the school in December amid the fallout from his arrest in China on suspicion of shoplifting.

Upon going to play in Lithuania with BC Vytautas alongside younger brother LaMelo, LiAngelo averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14 Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) appearances.