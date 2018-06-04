Ed McCaffrey's 4-Star QB Son Luke Commits to Nebraska over Ohio State, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: A general view of a stack of Official Wilson NFL DUKE Footballs with the logos of the Los Angeles Rams on it before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 24 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Luke McCaffrey, the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has reportedly committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

McCaffrey is a 4-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback and athlete. He's considered the No. 1 recruit from the state of Colorado, the No. 17 athlete prospect in the country and the No. 262 recruit overall, per 247Sports.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

