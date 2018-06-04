Ed McCaffrey's 4-Star QB Son Luke Commits to Nebraska over Ohio State, More

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Luke McCaffrey, the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has reportedly committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

McCaffrey is a 4-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback and athlete. He's considered the No. 1 recruit from the state of Colorado, the No. 17 athlete prospect in the country and the No. 262 recruit overall, per 247Sports.

