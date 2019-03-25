Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Taken off After Suffering Apparent Hamstring Injury

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to suffer a muscle injury on Monday for Portugal, with the European Championship holders chasing the game against Serbia.

The icon pulled up as he chased the ball down the left wing, and the Juventus superstar suddenly collapsed in pain.

Ronaldo received treatment but signalled to come off with his side losing 1-0 in the 28th minute.

TV presenter Adriano Del Monte called the action as Ronaldo went down:

The 34-year-old moved to Turin in the summer, bringing an end to his lengthy stay with Real Madrid in favour of a new adventure in Italy. The Bianconeri brought him in with an eye on UEFA Champions League glory, something that has eluded them since 1996.

He slotted into the Juventus side almost seamlessly, leading Serie A in scoring at the midway point.

Ronaldo is still one of the most gifted scorers in the world, combining superb athleticism and technique with good finishing skills and vision. As he's gotten older, his game has become more well-rounded, and he's now just as effective in a central role as he is out wide.

With seven consecutive Serie A titles under their belt and a 15-point lead at the top of the standings, Juve can afford to lose their star forward for a while, providing he returns in time for the crucial Champions League fixtures.