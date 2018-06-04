Pac-12 Passes Rule Change Requiring 6 Wins to Become Bowl Eligible

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The Pac-12 will no longer allow any 5-7 teams from its conference to enter a bowl game.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, the league's presidents passed a rule requiring teams to have six wins in order to be bowl eligible.

Under previous rules, five-win teams had the opportunity to fill any open slots during the bowl season if there weren't enough six-win teams available. The spots were given in order of Academic Progress Ratings.

The 2016-17 APR ratings placed Northwestern at the top of the list, giving the Wildcats the first choice of a bid if they finish 5-7. Washington would have been the top team from the Pac-12.

Although no 5-7 teams were needed during the 2017 bowl season, five got a bid in the previous two seasons following the 2015 rule change.

Interestingly, these squads are 4-1 in bowls with San Jose State, Nebraska, Minnesota and Mississippi State all winning games. North Texas is the only team to drop to 5-8 following a bowl loss.

The Pac-12 has apparently chosen to avoid this situation altogether, although it potentially ruins a chance at more money from an extra postseason bid.