Sterling Brown Arrest Photos and Additional Police Body Cam Videos Revealed

Uncredited/Associated Press

Additional videos and images have been released following the January arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

WISN 12 News provided photos of Brown after the arrest:

Colleen Henry of WISN 12 News shared additional videos and quotes from the body cameras of four officers who took Brown to the ground and used a taser on him.

"We're trying to protect ourselves," an officer was heard explaining to another officer after the incident.

Three policemen were punished for the incident following the first release of body camera footage, receiving suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Brown was not charged for what was initially a parking violation. However, the situation escalated to the point where the 23-year-old was on the ground, being restrained and shot with a stun gun by the police.

"You're stepping on my ankle, for what?" Brown is heard saying on the video, via Henry.

"So you don't kick us," an officer responds.

"I ain't got no reason to kick y'all, man," Brown replied.

The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement in support of the player, and Brown provided his own statement discussing the injustice:

"What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future."

He reportedly plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the department.