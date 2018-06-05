Mexico vs. Turkey: 2018 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Gianni Verschueren

Alfonso Tamay of Mexico U21 during the Festival International Espoirs de Football tournament match between China U21 and Mexico U21 on June 1, 2015 at Stade Marcel Roustan in Salon de Provence, France.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

The semi-finals for the 2018 Toulon Tournament are set, with Mexico and Turkey set to battle it out in the first of the two matches.

England and Scotland will renew their rivalry later on Wednesday, but before then the top talents of Mexico and Turkey will soak up the spotlight. Both teams feature some intriguing prospects, including star goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer and winger Diego Lainez.

Kick-off will be at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, and live-stream links are available via FreeSports. England and Scotland will kick off at 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m ET.

Here's a look at the final standings of the group stage:

Of the three group winners, Turkey looked the least convincing, and they'll face a Mexico attack that led all teams with seven goals scored in the group stage. In all likelihood, Sengezer will be kept busy, but the young stopper has already proved more than capable.

The 21-year-old from Bursaspor had been seen as Turkey's long-term answer in goal, until the emergence of superstar talent Berke Ozer.

The added competition appears to have brought out the best in Sengezer, however, leading to eye-catching performances such as this one against Belgium:

Mexico's top talents are a little younger, but they have shown they're ready to make their mark at the under-21 level so far in the tournament.

Eduardo Aguirre leads everyone in the Toulon Tournament in scoring, but it's Lainez who has caught the eye the most.

The forward has drawn comparisons with Barcelona star Lionel Messi for his remarkable dribbling ability, and sportswriter Tom Harrison highlighted his ability with some numbers:

The Turks can struggle with a high press and don't have a ton of quality at the full-back position, so Mexico should be favourites in this one.

A rematch with champions England in the final is looming if the Three Lions can get past old rivals Scotland.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Turkey

