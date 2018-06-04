John Cena Says He'd 'Love to Be a Dad' After Realizing There's Life After Work

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WWE star John Cena has taken a new perspective on family life as his in-ring career appears to be winding down.

Cena told TMZ Sports he had previously believed he didn't want to have children but that he has had a change of heart having spent more and more time outside of the wrestling ring.

"I would love to be a dad," he said. "And I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children. ... I would love it, only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I'm realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent."

Cena and former Divas champion Nikki Bella broke off their engagement in April and ended what had been a six-year relationship.

People magazine's Aurelie Corinthios reported Cena and Bella had differing opinions on whether they wanted to have children, with a source telling Corinthios that Cena was focused largely on his wrestling and acting careers.

Us Weekly's Emily Longeretta reported last week Cena and Bella have since reconciled and are back together.