Giants DE Avery Moss Has Social Media Hacked; Naked Photos, Videos Posted

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Avery Moss #91 of the New York Giants in action during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive end Avery Moss has had his various social media platforms hacked, including Instagram and Venmo:

According to Jake Nisse of the New York Post, Moss also had "many revealing pictures and videos" published online.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

