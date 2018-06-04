Giants DE Avery Moss Has Social Media Hacked; Naked Photos, Videos Posted

Giants DE Avery Moss Has Social Media Hacked; Naked Photos, Videos PostedJune 4, 2018
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
New York Giants defensive end Avery Moss has had his various social media platforms hacked, including Instagram and Venmo:
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
All Avery Moss’ accounts on multiple platforms (even Venmo) have been hijacked, per source. NFL security is involved.
According to Jake Nisse of the New York Post, Moss also had "many revealing pictures and videos" published online.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
