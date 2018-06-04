Giants DE Avery Moss Has Social Media Hacked; Naked Photos, Videos Posted

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive end Avery Moss has had his various social media platforms hacked, including Instagram and Venmo:

According to Jake Nisse of the New York Post, Moss also had "many revealing pictures and videos" published online.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.