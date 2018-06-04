Pat Shurmur: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be at Minicamp, Could Be Cleared from Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday he expects star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to attend the team's mandatory minicamp next week. Shurmur added it's "possible" Beckham will be fully cleared to take part in all football activities during the minicamp.

Beckham, 25, has missed four straight practices at the team's organized team activities the past week, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, though he is still rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle.

Dunleavy noted, "The reason Beckham's continued absence is a big deal is because it feels like a precursor to a potential training camp holdout."

Beckham is set to make $8.5 million in the 2018 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2019. If the superstar wideout is unable to negotiate a long-term extension this offseason, the Giants will hold the right to use the franchise tag to keep him next year, a bargaining chip for the team.

There may be some reticence on the Giants' part to commit to Beckham long-term this offseason rather than push off that commitment to future offseasons. Beckham has made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past, and the team's new regime under general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur may want a season to evaluate Beckham's future fit within the organization.

On the field, there's no question that Beckham is one of the most dynamic players in football. In his first four seasons, he's registered 313 receptions for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns, averaging a cool 6.7 receptions for 94 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game.

Over a 16-game season, that averages out to 107 receptions for 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns. That is elite production, and Beckham has made it known in the past that he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL.

It's hard to imagine the team will pay Beckham more than the top quarterbacks in the NFL make, but if he signs an extension with the Giants, the expectation will be that he's the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. It remains to be seen if New York is willing to make that commitment this offseason and, in turn, if the two sides are headed for a staredown and a Beckham holdout this summer.

For now, Shurmur expects Beckham to be in attendance for mandatory team activities.