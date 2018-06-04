Manchester United Transfer News: Diogo Dalot Medical Rumoured Ahead of Move

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 2: FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot from Portugal before the start of the Primeira Liga match between CF Os Belenenses and FC Porto at Estadio do Restelo on April 2, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Porto full-back Diogo Dalot will reportedly have his medical this week ahead of a transfer move to Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, his move to Old Trafford is inching ever closer. Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News reported the 19-year-old has already traveled to Britain. 

Per Kelly, Dalot is currently recovering from a knee injury, so the medical will be crucial. The report also noted he has a £17.5 million release clause, which will become active on June 30, but the deal is more likely to be completed without triggering the clause.

Dalot started just eight matches for Porto this season but flashed plenty of upside and versatility. He filled in as a right-back and left-back, looking more comfortable on the right side of the pitch.

He mostly stands out for his tremendous pace and good crossing ability, and while he's raw defensively, that is to be expected at the age of 19. 

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted there's a good reason manager Jose Mourinho is interested in the youngster:

Fans shouldn't expect Dalot to slot into the team immediately, as the Portuguese speedster has limited experience on the top level and has some more growing to do. But for a likely fee of under £20 million, he's an excellent value signing with the potential to be a great right-back in the future. 

