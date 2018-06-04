Vince Young, Carson Palmer Land on 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

PAUL SAKUMA/Associated Press

The College Hall of Fame announced its 2019 ballot Monday, highlighted by former Texas quarterback Vince Young and former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, each making their first appearance on the ballot.

Other first-time potential nominees include Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Syracuse wideout Marvin Harrison and Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Young, 35, spent three seasons at Texas, leading the Longhorns to a 2005 national championship win over USC in one of the greatest games in college football history. For his career, he threw for 6,040 yards, 44 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while also rushing for 3,127 yards and 37 scores.

He won both the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards in 2005.

Palmer, 38, won the Heisman Trophy in 2002. For his career, he threw for 11,818 yards, 72 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

McFadden, 30, was one of the most exciting players in college football during his time at Arkansas, earning first-team All-American honors twice and finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up twice. He rushed for 4,590 yards and scored 44 touchdowns in his three seasons with the school.

Thomas, 33, won the Outland Trophy in 2006, while Harrison, 45, caught 145 receptions for 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns during his four years at Syracuse.

Other notable players on the ballot include NFL Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Ray Lewis, Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch (2001) and Rashaan Salaam (1994), future NFL Hall of Famer and tight end Tony Gonzalez and NFL standouts like safety Troy Polamalu and linebacker Patrick Willis.