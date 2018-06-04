Bruce Pearl, Auburn Agree to Contract Extension Until 2022-23

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

In November, it looked like Bruce Pearl could be fired as Auburn's basketball coach.

On Monday, they decided to extend the relationship a few more years.

Pearl and Auburn agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2022-2023 season.

"Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it," Pearl said. "We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I'm grateful to President Dr. Steven Leath and Director of Athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family."

Auburn went 26-8 during the 2017-18 season, bowing out in the second round of the NCAA tournament. It was the program's first tournament appearance since 2003. The Tigers have only made the Big Dance three times since the turn of the century.

"We take great pride in providing our student-athletes with an abundance of resources to help with their overall development," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. "Coach Pearl shares my commitment to ensuring the holistic development of our student-athletes and adhering to the mission of Auburn University as an institution of higher learning."



Pearl's job security came into question following the arrest of former assistant coach Chuck Person, who was linked to the FBI's corruption investigation into college basketball. Auburn launched an internal investigation into the matter, which Pearl initially refused to comply with. Pearl later told ESPN that he cooperated with the investigation enough to keep his job.

"We have complied enough to still be here," Pearl said in February (h/t 247Sports). "I think so many times when you have an internal investigation it should be internal. I wouldn't be here coaching if there were greater problems."

It seems both sides are more than willing to let the investigation go and move into the future.