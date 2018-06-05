When Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Took on Sam Tighe at FIFA 18

Neil WelchFeatured Columnist IJune 5, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. The Roman Empire: Stats Show Chelsea Are Unmatched in the Abramovich Era

  12. Chelsea 2016/2017—The Best of the Memes, Headswaps and Photoshops

  13. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  14. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  15. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  16. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  17. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  18. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  19. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

Right Arrow Icon

Chelsea striker and former Swansea City loanee Tammy Abraham fancies himself as a top FIFA player.

In the video above, we pitted him against Sam Tighe, as the pair discussed music, FIFA ratings and the Chelsea players' WhatsApp groups. 

Related

    Pogba Doesn't Deny Mourinho Issue

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Doesn't Deny Mourinho Issue

    via mirror

    Juventus Tell Barca: Pjanic Will Cost You $94M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Tell Barca: Pjanic Will Cost You $94M

    sport.es
    via sport

    Man Utd Bid for Barca Target Lenglet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Bid for Barca Target Lenglet

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG Want Valencia to Pay More for Guedes Whilst Wolves Circle

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Want Valencia to Pay More for Guedes Whilst Wolves Circle

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness