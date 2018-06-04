Report: Tom Brady to Attend Patriots' Mandatory Minicamp After Missing OTAs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New contract or not, Tom Brady is coming to the New England Patriots' minicamp.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the quarterback will be in attendance for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, which begins this week.

Brady, 40, had missed all of the team's voluntary workout program. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski instead chose to work out and receive treatment at the TB12 clinic, which is run by Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero. 

          

