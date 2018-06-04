Report: Tom Brady to Attend Patriots' Mandatory Minicamp After Missing OTAs

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New contract or not, Tom Brady is coming to the New England Patriots' minicamp.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the quarterback will be in attendance for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, which begins this week.

Brady, 40, had missed all of the team's voluntary workout program. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski instead chose to work out and receive treatment at the TB12 clinic, which is run by Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero.

