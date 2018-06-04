Antoine Griezmann Reportedly Set to Stay at Atletico Madrid Amid Barcelona Links

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has reportedly told his camp he is eager to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer rather than make a long-rumoured move to Barcelona.

According to Jorge Garcia of AS, an ABC report revealing "fruitful" talks between Atleti and Griezmann has been confirmed, and the forward has been convinced to remain at the club partly because they are committed to making top-level signings.

Barcelona have long been linked with Griezmann, 27, and there were even reports he had agreed a deal in principle to move to the Camp Nou, per Le 10 Sport (via Will Griffee of MailOnline).

The Catalan giants were also said to be happy to pay his €100 million (£88 million) release clause:

Early last month, though, Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin said the Madrid club were "fed up" with Barca's pursuit of their star man, per BBC Sport.

And it now looks as though the Blaugrana will miss out completely on one of their key targets.

France international Griezmann enjoyed another fine campaign in 2017-18, netting 19 goals and providing nine assists in 32 La Liga games.

He particularly impressed in the second half of the season as he played a key role in Atleti finishing second in the Spanish top flight and winning the UEFA Europa League.

The former Real Sociedad man netted in each knockout round on the way to the final of Europe's second-tier competition and then scored twice in the final as Atletico beat Marseille 3-0 in Lyon.

Griezmann is the star of Diego Simeone's side, and he has been given assurances they will be in a position to compete for silverware again next season.

While a move to Barca would have potentially given him a better chance of La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory, he would have had to fight hard for a regular first-team spot.

If he has made his decision to remain in Madrid, Griezmann's focus will surely now be exclusively on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he should play a big role for France as they go for glory.