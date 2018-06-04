Leroy Sane Left Out of Germany World Cup Squad, Marco Reus Included

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Germany's midfielder Leroy Sane during the international friendly footbal match Austria v Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 2, 2018. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been left out of the Germany squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The defending champions confirmed their 23-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with the winger a surprise omission:

Having missed the last two major tournaments due to injury, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus is in. Additionally, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also included despite sitting out the majority of the 2017-18 season.

        

