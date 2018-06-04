Leroy Sane Left Out of Germany World Cup Squad, Marco Reus Included

Leroy Sane Left Out of Germany World Cup Squad, Marco Reus IncludedJune 4, 2018
JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has been left out of the Germany squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The defending champions confirmed their 23-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with the winger a surprise omission:
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
The final 23-man squad for the #WorldCup 🇩🇪 #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN https://t.co/SOJa14wIOD
Having missed the last two major tournaments due to injury, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus is in. Additionally, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also included despite sitting out the majority of the 2017-18 season.
