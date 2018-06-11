World Cup 2018 Power Rankings Heading into the Finals

3 of 15

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

25. Russia (-10)

Hosts Russia now head into the World Cup finals on a seven-game winless streak. It's arguable that's a little misleading given they've played Spain, France, Brazil and Argentina during that run, but concerns abound regardless.

Any progress this side appeared to be making has been capped by a run of bad injuries during preparation, meaning players such as 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich have been drafted out of retirement to fill the squad. They'll leave their best holding midfielder (Igor Denisov) at home due to a dispute with manager Stanislav Cherchesov and approach the June 14 opener under a cloud.

24. Nigeria (-6)

If the World Cup was decided on kit design, Nigeria would reach the knockout stage with ease. Judging by performances on the pitch, though, you might worry for them a little in a tough Group D.

It's important not to read too much into pre-tournament goings on, but The Super Eagles losing 1-0 to a Czech Republic side who got trounced by Australia five days earlier is a concern.

23. Iceland (-6)

Where has Iceland's stubborn streak gone? In the last four games they've conceded 11 goals. It won't matter if they can whisk Gylfi Sigurdsson back to health for the finals if they're doing that; they're set to face Lionel Messi and Luka Modric in the groups!

22. Egypt (-2)

Egypt with and without Mohamed Salah are entirely different beasts. They were one of the most difficult nations to place in this ranking as his fitness is still a big question mark.

These pre-tournament friendlies without him have been grim; for want of a better phrase, they've looked lost. They're winless in six, too.

21. Costa Rica (-2)

The familiar feel to Costa Rica's XI (just one change is expected from 2014 to 2018), and the fact they can no longer "surprise" us, has led many to write Los Ticos off. They're in a tough group, but they'll likely prove stubborn once again and have a player in Keylor Navas who enhances their chances of success.