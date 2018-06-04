Fred Comments on Potential Manchester United Move Before Expected Medical

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Brazil midfielder Fred has insisted his future is still unclear despite widespread reports he is set to undergo a medical with Manchester United on Monday ahead of a £52 million transfer to Old Trafford.



The Shakhtar Donetsk star said after Brazil's 2-0 friendly win against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday that his current focus is on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which begins in less than two weeks, per Globo (via Metro): "I'm going to talk to the people, meet my friends. I still do not know where I'm going. I'll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it. I want to focus only on the national team. It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside."

Metro's report added Fred has been given permission to leave the Brazil squad to seal his United move on Monday before rejoining the Selecao for their final World Cup warm-up match against Austria on Sunday.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the 25-year-old will undergo a medical ahead of an expected move worth £52 million, which would make him United's fourth most expensive purchase ever.

Fred has been linked with United for some time, while Manchester City were also said to be interested in the deep-lying midfielder as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, per Sky Sports.

He moved to Shakhtar from Brazilian club Internacional in 2013, but it was in 2017-18 that he established himself as a midfielder of the highest quality, particularly impressing in the UEFA Champions League, per Squawka:

Naturally a left-footed player, Fred is also adept with his right and boasts attributes that make him an asset both in attack and defence.

United manager Jose Mourinho has likely been impressed by his energy and worth ethic, as well as his strength in the tackle and decision-making, and Fred would be a fine first signing of the summer for the Portuguese.

If he is inserted directly into the United first team next season, it will likely be alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in a three-man midfield.

That would be a central trio of a high calibre that could make up the core of a title-challenging side.