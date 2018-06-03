Elite 11 Finals 2018: Spencer Rattler, Ryan Hilinski Dazzle in Sunday Action

Credit: 247Sports

The Elite 11 finals wrapped up Sunday in Redondo Beach, California, but it appears college football fans will have to wait until Monday to see the top passers who will move on to the finals of The Opening on June 30.

The event's official Twitter account provided the official rankings prior to Sunday's seven-on-seven passing competition:

Spencer Rattler, who has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the 42nd-best player overall. Not only was he sitting atop the Elite 11's leaderboard, but 247Sports' Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo also had him as the top QB at the end of the weekend.

Biggins and Angulo wrote Rattler "was the most dynamic" of the field and described him as "a playmaker who has the ability to beat a defense with his arm or his legs."



Ryan Hilinski also made a strong impression during the Elite 11. He's the No. 6 quarterback in 2019, and his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks represents a big addition to the program. Stephen Garcia, who played at South Carolina from 2008 to 2011, shouted out Hilinski on Twitter:

Angulo showed Hilinski operating from the pocket close to the end zone:

Erratic quarterback play is a problem at South Carolina that predates the tenure of head coach Will Muschamp, which is why Hilinski is such a big coup for the Gamecocks. The Orange, California, native won't single-handedly make South Carolina an elite team in the SEC, but he'll play a big role in the team taking the next step to challenge the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs for conference supremacy.

Granted, it doesn't look like Alabama will be slipping anytime soon. The Crimson Tide have a star in the making with sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and they'll have his younger brother, Taulia, joining up in 2019.

Taulia Tagovailoa is the eighth-best pro-style passer, and he turned heads throughout the Elite 11 event:

Tua became an Alabama legend overnight because of how he helped the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. Because of that, Taulia knows the bar has been raised for him.

"This is forcing me to be good," he said in an interview with Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer. "It's pretty much mandatory now. To me, it wouldn't make sense for Tua to be this good and his brother to be so-so. Now that I'm in it, I love it. I feel like I could be as good as him or maybe even better."

Based on just his freshman year, Tua will leave his brother with big shoes to fill whenever he leaves Tuscaloosa.

Brian Maurer is something of an outlier at the Elite 11 in that he hasn't yet committed to a school. It's certainly not for a lack of interest, especially after his performance in Redondo Beach over the last few days.

Scott Schrader of TrojanInsider.com shared a highlight reel from Maurer:

Maurer seemed to indicate he expects to get a lot more interest in the near future:

Participating in the Elite 11 isn't a prerequisite for success at the college and NFL levels, but a number of promising stars have taken part in the showcase. Deshaun Watson, Josh Rosen, Jared Goff, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater are among the notable names from recent years.

Fans should pay close attention to the final Elite 11 rankings when they're officially unveiled, because the list is bound to include at least one or two recruits who will achieve big things at the next level.

Recruit rankings are courtesy of 247Sports.