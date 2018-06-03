JR Smith Taunted by Warriors Fans with 'MVP' Chants, Ovation During Cavs Intros

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

JR Smith received a hero's welcome at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.

Following his epic blunder in the waning seconds of regulation in Game 1 that helped the Golden State Warriors steal the series opener in overtime, Smith was greeted with a sarcastic "MVP" chant when he made his first trip to the free-throw line in the first quarter of Game 2:

Smith also got a rousing ovation during player introductions:

Needless to say, it will be a must-watch to see how Cavaliers fans react when Smith is introduced at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday night.