JR Smith Taunted by Warriors Fans with 'MVP' Chants, Ovation During Cavs Intros

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 3: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 3, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

JR Smith received a hero's welcome at Oracle Arena on Sunday night. 

Following his epic blunder in the waning seconds of regulation in Game 1 that helped the Golden State Warriors steal the series opener in overtime, Smith was greeted with a sarcastic "MVP" chant when he made his first trip to the free-throw line in the first quarter of Game 2: 

Smith also got a rousing ovation during player introductions: 

Needless to say, it will be a must-watch to see how Cavaliers fans react when Smith is introduced at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday night. 

