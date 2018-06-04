NHL Stanley Cup Final 2018: Golden Knights vs. Capitals Odds, Props, Predictions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights have been dictating the action and writing a winning script since the start of the season.

They won the Pacific Division in the regular season and have been even better in the playoffs as they have defeated the Los Angeles Kings in four games, the San Jose Sharks in six and the Winnipeg Jets in five.

However, that script has not gotten into the hands of the Washington Capitals. After dropping the first game of the series in Las Vegas, the Capitals have bounced back with two straight wins and have earned an edge in the Stanley Cup Final.

If the Capitals can win Game 4 at home Monday, they will take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Faceoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by NBC.

Washington earned a 3-1 victory in Game 3, and the only Golden Knights goal came early in the third period when Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made an uncharacteristic giveaway and Tomas Nosek fired the puck into the net.

The Golden Knights didn't have a lot of stellar chances besides that, and the Capitals countered with goals by Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Devante Smith-Pelly. Ovechkin's goal came after a relentless attack on Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and Kuznetsov gave Washington a 2-0 lead with a whistling shot to the far post.

Smith-Pelly's goal came after Nosek's tally, and it allowed the Capitals to have a bit of breathing room in the game's final 6:07.

Ovechkin has been setting the tone for the Capitals since their first-round comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. In addition to scoring 14 postseason goals, Ovechkin has been playing a relentless physical game, banging into opponents and finishing his checks with authority.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In addition to Ovechkin's productivity and leadership, the other big key has been Holtby's clutch play. After struggling somewhat at the end of the regular season, he has been on point in the playoffs with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Defenseman Brooks Orpik explained that Holtby has found his confidence.

"I think just like any other player, especially for goalies, confidence is the biggest thing," defenseman Brooks Orpik said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "When he's confident, he's making saves where even when they're real tough opportunities, he makes it look relatively easy and he almost does it with, I hate to use the word cocky, but there's almost a cockiness to the way he makes a save."

While the Capitals, Ovechkin and Holtby have been getting better each game, the Golden Knights have hit a snag for the first time in the playoffs. Head coach Gerard Gallant is considering making alterations to his lineup.

"We [have to] step up our game," Gallant said, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com. "In the three games, we haven't been good enough. If we don't step up our game, the same result is going to happen tomorrow night. We'll see what we're made of."

The Capitals are -128 (bet $128 to win $100) favorites in Game 4, per OddsShark. The Golden Knights are +116 underdogs.

Additionally, the website lists Fleury as the -135 favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, Ovechkin as the second choice a +200.

Holtby is the third choice at +550 and Kuznetsov is next at +1000. Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson of the Golden Knights follow at +2200 and +2800, respectively.

Predictions

The Golden Knights are under serious pressure for the first time in the postseason. It is probably the first time they have faced any real adversity throughout their opening season in the league.

Perhaps they will fall apart, but the prediction here is that they will respond with strength and purpose. The Golden Knights have had a great deal of success by scoring the first goal in most games and getting outstanding goaltending from Fleury.

Look for that to happen in Game 4, as the Golden Knights find a way to win the game and square the series at 2-2.

However, the Capitals are not going away either, and they will find a way to win their first Stanley Cup, and Ovechkin will come away with the Conn Smythe Trophy.